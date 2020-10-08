VB: Chi High sweeps Menomonie, McDonell clinches Cloverbelt

VB: Chi High sweeps Menomonie, McDonell clinches CloverbeltNew
(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
High school volleyball
Chippewa Falls 3, Menomonie 0
Rice Lake 3, Hudson 2
McDonell Central 3, Cadott 0 - Macks clinch Cloverbelt Conference title with 7-0 record
Fall Creek 3, Thorp 0
Regis 3, Stanley-Boyd 1
Colby 3, Loyal 0
Eleva-Strum 3, Melrose-Mindoro 1
Blair-Taylor 3, Augusta 1
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Gilmanton 0 - Lancers now 7-0
Neillsville 3, Owen-Withee 0
Ladysmith 3, Birchwood 0
Barron 3, Northwestern 1
Bloomer 3, Hayward 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3, Cameron 1
High school girls swimming and diving
Menomonie 125, River Falls 60
Medford 98, Colby 72
Boys high school soccer
Chippewa Falls 6, Menomonie 0