VB: Chi High sweeps Menomonie, McDonell clinches Cloverbelt

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

High school volleyball

Chippewa Falls 3, Menomonie 0

Rice Lake 3, Hudson 2

McDonell Central 3, Cadott 0 - Macks clinch Cloverbelt Conference title with 7-0 record

Fall Creek 3, Thorp 0

Regis 3, Stanley-Boyd 1

Colby 3, Loyal 0

Eleva-Strum 3, Melrose-Mindoro 1

Blair-Taylor 3, Augusta 1

Immanuel Lutheran 3, Gilmanton 0 - Lancers now 7-0

Neillsville 3, Owen-Withee 0

Ladysmith 3, Birchwood 0

Barron 3, Northwestern 1

Bloomer 3, Hayward 0

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3, Cameron 1

High school girls swimming and diving

Menomonie 125, River Falls 60

Medford 98, Colby 72

Boys high school soccer

Chippewa Falls 6, Menomonie 0

Groovin’ and movin’: Immanuel boys chase down title
Nick Tabbert

