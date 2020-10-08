Trump, Barr at odds over slow pace of Durham investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The relationship between President Donald Trump and top ally Attorney General William Barr is fraying over the lack of splashy indictments so far in the Justice Department’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe. People who are familiar with the matter recounted the frictions to The Associated Press. They say Trump and his allies had high hopes for the investigation led by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, betting it would expose what they see as wrongdoing as the FBI opened a case into whether the Trump campaign was coordinating with Russia to sway the 2016 election.