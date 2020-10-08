Trump, Barr at odds over slow pace of Durham investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — With time running out for pre-election action, President Donald Trump is increasingly airing his dissatisfaction with the Justice Department’s investigation of the origins of the Russia probe in tweets and television appearances. The relationship between Trump and top ally Attorney General William Barr is fraying over the lack of splashy indictments so far in the Justice Department’s investigation. People who are familiar with the matter recounted the frictions to The Associated Press. They say Trump and his allies had high hopes for the investigation led by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham into the Russia probe.