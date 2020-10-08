Tranquil Thursday, last shot at 80 Friday

Thursday morning started chilly with lows dropping into the 30's for some, but the above average temperature streak will hold true through the weekend.

High pressure will calm the winds for Thursday. This will allow high temperatures to reach the mid 60's with abundant sunshine, but the lack of wind will keep us from mixing our temperatures any warmer.

Our one day of quiet winds and cooler temperatures will quickly be replaced by windy and warmer weather. A strong warm front will move through overnight Thursday which will turn winds southerly and bring us a slim chance for isolated showers.

The isolated showers will be possible after 2 am Friday morning and better chances will be north along Highway 8. Showers will wrap up by daybreak and new rainfall amounts will be less than 0.1''.

Then the winds pick up from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts will be from 25 to 35+ mph. This will mix temperatures towards 80 degrees. The average last 80 degree day for Eau Claire is on September 26.

Could this be the last one of 2020? Odds are high due to a cooler than average weather pattern for the second half of October. Plus, we'll get a few better chances for rain next week.