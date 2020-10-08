 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
9:09 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Belle Plaine def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), 26-24, 28-26, 25-19

Blooming Prairie def. New Richland-H-E-G, 27-25, 25-7, 25-11

Brainerd def. Fergus Falls, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20

Climax/Fisher def. Win-E-Mac, 25-11, 25-7, 25-18

Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-6, 25-11, 25-10

G-F-W def. Wabasso, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23,

Grand Rapids def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-16, 25-8, 25-8

Henning def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-12, 25-10, 25-15

Hills-Beaver Creek def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-18, 25-21, 25-9

Hutchinson def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-6, 25-15, 25-20

Minneota def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-9, 25-10, 25-7

Mounds View def. White Bear Lake, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Osakis def. Upsala, 25-19, 25-15, 25-11

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-22, 25-19, 28-26

Pine Island def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-16, 25-19, 25-16

Roseville def. Irondale, 25-11, 25-16, 25-12

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Alexandria, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content