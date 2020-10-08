Taylor Co. mink farm tests positive for COVID

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Veterinary officials report Thursday that a dead mink has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

According to a press release, the mink was found inside a Taylor County mink farm. As a result, all of the animals on that farm have been quarantined, and no animals or animal products will leave the property until the quarantine is lifted.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the specific farm and individuals will not be released, according to the release.

It continues by saying Wisconsin is the second state with a confirmed case at a mink farm, with the first being Utah on August 17.

There is currently no evidence that animals, including mink, play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to humans. The same can't be said for the reverse, though, as humans with COVID-19 have been known to spread it to animals, including mink, cats and others.