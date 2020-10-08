Taliban welcome Trump tweet promising early troop withdrawal

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Afghan Taliban are welcoming a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he promised to have the last of U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by Christmas. If that withdrawal happens, it would be months ahead of schedule. The tweet late on Wednesday also made no reference to a Taliban promise to fight terrorist groups — a previous pre-requisite for an American withdrawal. America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan after 19 years was laid out in an agreement Washington reached with the Taliban in February. However, that agreement said U.S. troops would be out of Afghanistan in 18 months, provided the Taliban honored a commitment to fight terrorist groups.