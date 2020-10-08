Restaurant reacts to new occupancy limit

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers's order to limit indoor public gatherings will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday morning. Since it will limit building capacity to 25%, the order has some, especially restaurant workers, worried.

Northern Tap House general manager Gretta Hunt-Lawton said while she is optimistic about takeout and outdoor dining, she is concerned about her staff.

Northern Tap House has a capacity of about 200 and the new order will bring that down to about 40 after taking staff into account. She said they are trying to keep as much of the staff around as possible - like creating a new position just to focus on carry out.

She says they have only allowed 50% capacity since they re-opened in the spring and the new order will make things even more difficult.

"The 25%, I don't know if it's a shock, it's just hard," Hunt-Lawton said. "It's just a hard reality to continue to have to make more steps or take more steps to continue to keep people safe."

Governor Evers said he created the order because Wisconsin is in a crisis as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.



The order will remain in effect until November 6. Exclusions from the order include:

Child care settings

Out of home child care

4k-12 schools

Higher education

Health Care settings

Human services operations

Public infrastructure operations

State and local government facilities

Polling places

Places of religious worship

Political rallies and demonstrations

State and federal facilities under control of government

Tribal nations



