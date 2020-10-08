Regis seniors cherish final chance at state

BALDWIN (WQOW) - Three months ago, the seniors on the Regis High School tennis team were hoping for a chance to start their final season.

Now, the Ramblers' trio of Adrienne Morning, Caitlin Klink and Arianna Smith has a chance to end 2020 as state champions.

After Regis rolled to a sectional title on Wednesday, the Ramblers will participate in both the individual and team state tournaments in Kohler later this month.

Morning said Wednesday the team needs to play with consistency to have success at state.

"I think we can make it decently far, we just have to be consistent," she said.

The individual state tennis tournament begins next Thursday at Sports Core in Kohler.