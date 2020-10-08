Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year. Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion’s feet and hitting her after she left a sport utility vehicle during their fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12. He faces felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. A message sent to his representative was not immediately returned. The 28-year-old is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Los Angeles. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.