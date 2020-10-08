Possible record warmth Friday comes with gusty winds

Today's high temperatures were near or just slightly above Eau Claire's average of 62, and that's actually cooler than the past couple of days. We still had sunshine, but with high pressure overhead there wasn't any wind. Of course, the light wind made today feel similar or perhaps a bit better than the past couple when the wind mixed highs into the 70s.

A quick warm front followed by a cold front is expected tomorrow, but no or very little rain is expected. The best chance for rain is along the warm front tonight into early tomorrow morning, but even that's just a slight chance for a few light showers or drizzle and will be out before sunrise. The cold front will pass dry with only a few clouds tomorrow afternoon.

In between the two, it will be windy and warm with a mostly sunny sky and southwest winds gusting into the 30s. Sustained wind speeds will be in the 10 to 25 range, with even some gusts early in the morning as the warm front passes before a bigger spike in gusts midday through late afternoon.

There might even be a hint of humidity in the air, though dew points will stay in the 50s. High temperatures will be able to rise to near 80, and perhaps near or slightly above the record high for Eau Claire of 81 degrees set in 2011. That mean's we're on record watch!

Temperatures cool down for the weekend, but will remain above average with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, with Sunday being the warmest day of the two. Both Saturday and Sunday look nice with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and more manageable wind speeds.

Rain chances return Sunday night and last through at least Monday morning as a cold front moves through, but showers could linger longer on Monday. Isolated thunder cannot be ruled out, Cooler and below average temperatures follow that cold front through the rest of next week.