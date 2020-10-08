Political science expert reacts to VP debate

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the future of presidential debates up in the air, and the candidates ages a worry for some, last night's vice presidential debate was one voters should pay attention to, according to UW-Stout political science professor Dr. Kim Zagorski.

Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence met in Utah last night for the one VP debate. Dr. Zagorski said the two had a lot to show voters.



Pence, she said, had to prove that he's a different man than President Donald Trump, while also defending the President's statements, while Harris had to prove that she is both credible, and capable of leading.



This could be the last debate before the general election, but Zagorski said the debate felt more like a duel.

"They weren't quite debating each other -- they were using it as a way to persuade the public to act one way or the other," she said. "And if you were disgusted by the whole thing don't let that deter you; go out and vote."

Zagorski said it's hard to know who won last nights debate because they both held their ground well. She said often the winner of a debate comes from whichever campaign can spin their candidates performance the best in the news.