Plans developing for new history museum in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Construction on a new history center in Chippewa Falls is now underway, but there could soon be another history museum coming to the Chippewa Valley.

According to the Altoona Historical Society's Facebook page, its board of directors voted Wednesday to move forward with plans for a new historical museum in the recreation building at 10th Street Park in Altoona.

The city is currently building a new recreation center in the park which made the old building available to the historical society to showcase the city's rich history.

"It will be a draw not only for local residents who are interested in our history, but for people outside of the community that are interested in general history that will come and see what Altoona is all about," said Mike Golat, city administrator for the City of Altoona.

The city has drafted an agreement to allow the historical society to lease the building for just $1 per month, but that requires the society to cover all maintenance costs. Golat said the city council still needs to pass a vote to further the plans, and expects the vote to be on the council's agenda in two weeks.