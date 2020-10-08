2 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for gene-editing tool

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to two researchers for a gene-editing tool that has revolutionized science by providing a way to alter DNA, the code of life. The technology recognized in Wednesday’s award is already being used to try to cure a host of diseases and raise better crops and animals. Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer A. Doudna of the United States developed the tool called CRISPR-cas9 just eight years ago to cut genes at a specific spot. It’s being tested for sickle cell disease, cancer and inherited forms of blindness.