One killed, another seriously hurt in Polk Co. crash

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A two-car crash in Polk County left one person dead and another fighting for their life.

It happened Thursday, October 8, at 11:36 a.m. at the intersection of Mains Crossing Avenue and 70th Street in the town of Apple River.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, an SUV was north on 70th Street when the driver didn't stop at a stop sign and hit a minivan going east on Mains Crossing Avenue.

A female passenger in the minivan was killed.

The male driver of the minivan was seriously injured.

The driver of the SUV was not seriously hurt.

The crash is still being investigated; there is no word on any charges or arrests at this time.

Names will be released once family is notified.