On edge of 72, Stevie Nicks just wants to sing a song live

NEW YORK (AP) — Stevie Nicks has spent the last 10 months homebound, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic. During that time, she recorded the new single “Show Them the Way” and edited her new concert film “Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert.” The song will be released Friday and the concert film, recorded over two nights during Nicks’ 2016-17 “24 Karat Gold” tour, will be available at select theaters and drive-ins on Oct. 21 and 25. Nicks says she’s sad she can’t tour at the moment but hopes her film is enjoyable to her fans that usually see her on the road.