 Skip to Content

Man dies days after Chippewa Falls workplace accident

New
4:01 pm Local NewsTop Stories
Berry CF
Berry CF 2

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man injured in a workplace accident earlier in the week died on Thursday.

Police say the 54-year-old man received a substantial head laceration when he was struck in the head by a piece of machinery.

It happened Monday, October 5, at Berry Global, a plastic fabrication company on Chippewa Falls' northeast side.

Police watched plant video of the incident and determined it was an accident.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is now investigating.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

Related Articles

Skip to content