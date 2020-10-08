Man dies days after Chippewa Falls workplace accident

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man injured in a workplace accident earlier in the week died on Thursday.

Police say the 54-year-old man received a substantial head laceration when he was struck in the head by a piece of machinery.

It happened Monday, October 5, at Berry Global, a plastic fabrication company on Chippewa Falls' northeast side.

Police watched plant video of the incident and determined it was an accident.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is now investigating.