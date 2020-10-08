Kyrgyzstan leader holds talks to try to end political crisis

MOSCOW (AP) — The president of Kyrgyzstan has held his first talks with the new speaker of parliament to try to end a political crisis that unfolded in the Central Asian country after mass protests over a disputed parliamentary election. A spokeswoman says President Sooronbai Jeenbekov talked by phone with Myktybek Abdyldayev about getting the country back on a “lawful track.” She said they also discussed the president’s impeachment, which the opposition has been demanding. Kyrgyzstan plunged into chaos after protests erupted Monday, the day after a parliamentary election appeared to show parties connected to the ruling elite winning. Protesters who called the vote fraudulent stormed government buildings, looting some offices, and the Central Election Commission then nullified the balloting.