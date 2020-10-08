Kuwait’s new crown prince takes oath before parliament

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s new crown prince has taken the oath of office, ascending to the post after the country’s parliament unanimously approved the ruling emir’s choice of successor. The 80-year-old deputy head of Kuwait’s National Guard offered brief remarks to lawmakers and ministers, promising to safeguard the country’s “constitution and democratic approach.” The royal family has moved swiftly to assure a smooth transition of power in the tiny oil-rich nation following the death last week of its long-ruling emir, a unifying figure in Kuwait who deftly navigated the region’s stark political and sectarian divides.