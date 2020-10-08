Justices say women can get abortion pill by mail, for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will continue to allow women to obtain an abortion pill by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic. The court’s action Thursday comes over the dissent of two conservative justices who would have immediately granted a Trump administration request to reinstate the requirement that women must visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain a pill. The court did little more than defer its first action on an abortion-related issue since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month. It called for a lower-court judge to take a new look at the issue and rule within 40 days. That would put any further high court action after the Nov. 3 election.