Iran foreign minister on China visit following US sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — China says Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will visit the country from Friday to Saturday. The visit comes a day after the Trump administration blacklisted virtually all of Iran’s financial sector, the latest step aimed at the oil-rich country’s economy that has already been battered by successive rounds of U.S. sanctions. China’s foreign ministry said only that Zarif was visiting at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. China has been a staunch Iranian ally and is a signatory to the 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement from which the U.S. has withdrawn while unilaterally reinstituting punishing sanctions on Iran.