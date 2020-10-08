How the new 25% occupancy limit will be enforced

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers' new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings started at 8 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, and local health officials are sharing how they'll enforce the latest rule.

Emergency Order #3 limits public indoor gatherings to no more than 25 percent of a room or building's total occupancy limit. Previously it was 50 percent.

The intent is to slow the spread of COVID-19. This order does not affect places such as 4K- 12 schools, health care settings, and state and local facilities.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said the state order does not specify who is in charge of enforcement, but in Eau Claire County, she said the citation authority lies with the health department because this is a health issue.

"If we get a complaint about a violation of an order, our first steps always is education and really working with an entity to find ways to make things work for them," Giese said.

Again, Giese emphasized they would start with education, but if a place continues to choose putting people at risk, the health department will work with legal counsel and the District Attorney's office to issue citations.

The order lasts until November 6.