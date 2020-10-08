Hispanic Heritage Month: Running a Hispanic business

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - October is Hispanic Heritage Month, and here in Eau Claire, a local grocery store has played an important role in the Latino community for years.

Tucked into Queen's Plaza in Eau Claire is La Luna Supermarket. It's a Mexican grocery store owned by the Castro family for the last four years.

"My mom works here, my aunt, me, and my sister and my brother," said Victor Castro, son of the owner of La Luna.

Castro helps with a little bit of everything.

"I help her in the meat place, dairy. Sometimes I'm in the front helping send money to Mexico and sometimes I help my aunt in the bar that's in the back space," Castro said.

Castro believes some customers eat at their restaurant in the back or shop at their grocery store in front because they feel at home.

"I think it's easier for them to buy their products here because they can speak their own language," Castro said. "You can make a connection with them, more confident. When they come here, they can explain what they really need."

He said their family business means everything to him.

"It's very important because we want to succeed in the Latino culture. We want to grow up with the culture, too. We want to spread all the Mexican traditions throughout Eau Claire, Wisconsin," Castro said.

Running a Hispanic business is not always easy.

"It's hard because there's a lot of competition with other stores so having a Mexican store is kind of hard because you have to do many things," Castro said.

But, Castro believes you can't stop yourself before you even begin.

"I know that it's hard to come here in the United States and grow up, start to find a job and all of that, but you have to go with what's on your mind always and think that you will one day succeed," Castro said.

Besides being a grocery store and restaurant, La Luna can transfer money from the U.S. to several countries including Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

At La Luna, people can use this service to send money back home to their families.

Owners say it's one of their most popular services.