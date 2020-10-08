Groovin’ and movin’: Immanuel boys chase down title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the pep band playing, the Immanuel Lutheran boys cross country team ran down a team title Thursday at its home invitational.

Immanuel Lutheran had five runners finish in the top seven for a team score of 24. Melrose-Mindoro finished second with 36 points, followed by Lincoln in third with 60 points.

Reese Zeman, from Melrose-Mindoro, finished first in 19:43.

Lincoln was the only girls team to register a team score (26). Melrose-Mindoro's Claire Becker was the top finisher with a time of 21:25.