Eau Claire County seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - COVID-19 case counts have gone down in Eau Claire County over the last two weeks which is good news for county health officials.

Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese says the county is seeing roughly 35 new cases a day, which is still a high number, but on the decline from previous weeks.

Giese said the decrease is likely because of a few reasons; one being that case numbers at UW-Eau Claire have slowed since the beginning of September.

Another reason could be linked to testing.

"There is a bit of concern that some people may be choosing not to get tested that are symptomatic," Giese said. "And not only do I understand that, but I also need to say that we need to get tested if we have symptoms. All of us need to encourage friends and family to get tested."

Despite the slowing growth in case numbers, another COVID-19 death was seen this past week in Eau Claire County. The person was over the age of 65 and did have underlying health conditions.