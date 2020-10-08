Czech Republic tops record infection surge in Eastern Europe

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has announced further restrictions to contain the pandemic in the hardest hit-country in struggling Central and Eastern Europe, where a record surge of infections was also recorded in most other countries. Calling his country’s record spike “alarming,” Health Minister Roman Prymula said Thursday the Czech health care system has been facing a steep increase of people needing intensive care, while more COVID-19 patients have been dying. Starting Monday, all theaters, cinemas and zoos will be closed for at least two weeks. The Czech Republic currently has more people testing positive daily than any other country in Central and Eastern Europe, even neighboring Germany whose population is eight times bigger.