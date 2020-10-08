Coe supports athletes’ right to take knee on Olympic podium

TOKYO (AP) — Sebastian Coe has repeated his support for the right of athletes at next year’s Tokyo Olympics to “take the knee” on the medal podium to protest social or racial injustice. Coe spoke during a trip to Tokyo’s new National Stadium. He was speaking out in direct opposition to Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter. It says “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.” Coe is an International Olympic Committee member, a two-time Olympic champion, and the head of the governing body of track and field.