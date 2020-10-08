 Skip to Content

Chi High football has open date after Holmen moves sports to spring

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls High School football team is looking for a new opponent to play on October 30.

Holmen High School announced Thursday it will move its football, volleyball and boys soccer seasons to the alternate spring option. The Vikings were scheduled to play Chippewa Falls on October 30.

Cardinals Activities Director Mike Thompson said he is working on a replacement opponent.

The Cardinals host Rice Lake this Friday.

