Breonna Taylor case: Dispute arises over grand jury secrecy

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — A Kentucky judge has heard oral arguments in a lawsuit by a grand juror seeking to speak publicly about Breonna Taylor’s shooting death. The anonymous grand juror accused Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron of using grand jury secrecy to deflect accountability for the panel’s decisions last month not to indict any officer directly with Taylor’s death. The Black woman was killed in a burst of police gunfire during a narcotics raid gone wrong last March. Cameron on Wednesday asked a judge to dismiss the grand juror’s request to speak publicly, saying grand jury secrecy is a firmly established under law and protects all involved in the process.