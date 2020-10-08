Biden backs out of presidential debate

(WQOW) - Joe Biden is following President Donald Trump's lead by saying he also will not participate in a virtual debate next week.

On Thursday morning, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced a debate planned for October 15 would be held in a virtual format.

Not long after that, President Trump announced he would not participate in the debate because the arrangement was not acceptable to his campaign.

Now, former Vice President Joe Biden's camp says he will instead find "an appropriate place to take questions from voters directly on October 15."

Biden's team says, "Donald Trump clearly does not want to face questions from the voters about his failures on COVID and the economy.

The debate was slated to be a town hall-style event.