Asian shares mostly higher on hopes for U.S. stimulus

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher on optimism U.S. stimulus may be coming after all. President Donald Trump appeared to have reversed his earlier decision to halt talks on another economic rescue effort. Benchmarks rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia on Thursday, while Hong Kong shares fell. Wall Street rallied after Trump seemed to backtrack on nixing further help for the economy until after next month’s election. Investors remain worried about whether the pandemic will lead to more restrictions on businesses. Analysts say uncertainty remains as investor mood swings in response to Trump’s remarks. That is expected to remain through the presidential election campaign, and perhaps even after the vote.