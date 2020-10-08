Antibody drugs are no cure but seem promising for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Experimental antibody drugs are among the most promising therapies being tested for treating and preventing coronavirus infections. But they’re not cures and it’s not likely that everyone will be able to get them as President Donald Trump has suggested. Two companies are asking the U.S. government to allow emergency use of their antibody drugs, which aim to help the immune system clear the virus. The medicines are still in testing; their safety and effectiveness are not yet known. Trump received one after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.