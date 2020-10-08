Airbnb requires hosts to commit to enhanced cleaning

Airbnb says it will require hosts to comply with enhanced cleaning procedures. It part of a company effort to reassure guests and local officials during the coronavirus pandemic. The home-sharing company said hosts have until Nov. 20 to commit to the cleaning protocols. That includes scrubbing floors and other surfaces with soap and water; washing linens on high heat; disinfecting high-touch items like door knobs; and ventilating rooms. Hosts who don’t comply may be suspended or removed from Airbnb. The company also said Thursday that guests and hosts must wear masks and social distance when interacting with each other.