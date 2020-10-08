8th Eau Claire County resident dies from COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An eighth Eau Claire County resident has fallen victim to the novel coronavirus.

According to Lieske Giese with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the person who died was over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions.

In addition to the eight deaths in the county, 71 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. Eau Claire County does not share how many people are currently in the hospital with the virus.

A total of 2,264 people have tested positive and 2,020 of them are considered recovered.