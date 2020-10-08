 Skip to Content

2nd Presidential Debate will be held virtually

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president's COVID-19. The nonpartisan host of the debates made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face off in Miami. Now, the candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami. Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami.

Katie Phernetton

Katie Phernetton is one of the Daybreak morning anchors.

She joined News 18 in August of 2018 after working as a reporter for five years in the Green Bay market. Born and raised in Green Bay, she prides herself in being a cheesehead through and through.

