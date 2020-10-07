 Skip to Content

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

New
1:14 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s governor has announced the opening of a field hospital at the state fairgrounds as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals. According to the state Department of Health Services, only 16% of the state’s 11,452 hospital beds are available as of Tuesday afternoon. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has grown to 853, with 216 of them in intensive care. Results of COVID-19 tests on an additional 262 in-patients are pending. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built a 530-bed field hospital on the state fairgrounds in West Allis in April but hospitalizations hadn’t increased so much that it needed to open until now. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content