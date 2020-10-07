What do we know about superspreader events in the pandemic?

Researchers say superspreader events appear to be behind much of the spread of the coronavirus in the pandemic. That’s when a single person infects a large number of other people, or when a gathering is linked to many cases. Scientists studying three months of contact tracing data from Hong Kong estimated that 19% of people infected were responsible for 80% of the spread of coronavirus infections. Infectious disease expert Anne Rimoin says better understanding could help prevent superspreader events. She has called for detailed contact tracing of President Donald Trump and others around him who have tested positive.