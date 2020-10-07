VP Debate: Why this one may matter more

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Wednesday night will hold the first and only vice presidential debate before the election, and one political science professor says it might be the most impactful one in history.

With President Trump recovering from his COVID-19 diagnosis, whether there will be two more rounds of presidential debates is up in the air.

Tonight's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris could prove more important than any other vice presidential debate, as this might be the last time voters see the tickets go head-to-head before Nov. 3.

UW-Eau Claire political science chair Geoff Peterson believes that because Trump and Biden did not spend much time discussing their platforms during their first debate, Pence and Harris will have to play catch-up.

"This might be the only nationally televised debate where we have actually have some serious policy discussions," Peterson said. "That might make this one more important. I mean, I'm not going to bet the house on it, but there is at least an outside chance that this one carries a little more weight than we typically see for a vice presidential debate."

When taking a look at our nation's history, Peterson said the nine vice presidents that have assumed the oval office is a number worth noting. So, he believes COVID-19 should make voters more sensitive to who their VP candidate is, in case they do need to step in.