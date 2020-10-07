Voter beware: US tells public how to avoid election mischief

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency have issued a series of advisories in recent weeks aimed at warning voters about problems that could surface in the election — as well as steps Americans can take to counter the foreign interference threat. The issues identified in the public service announcements run the gamut from the spread of online disinformation about the electoral process to cyber attacks targeting election infrastructure. The advisories make clear that American agencies are tracking a broad range of potential threats that they believe voters should know about.