Vandals strike lighthouse on North Carolina’s Outer Banks

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — Park rangers with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say they are investigating vandalism to the oldest operating lighthouse in North Carolina. The Virginian Pilot reports that rangers discovered damage to the Ocracoke Lighthouse last weekend. A wooden ventilation slat was missing from a door and rangers said they discovered several damaged windows in the keeper’s quarters, the lighthouse and in outbuildings. The lighthouse on North Carolina’s Outer Banks was completed in 1823. And it is on the National Register of Historic Places and visited by thousands of people every year.