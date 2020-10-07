Thousands evacuated after fire at Russian military arsenal

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire has engulfed a military arsenal in western Russia, triggering powerful explosions that have injured at least six and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents from nearby villages. Authorities said that the fire that erupted Wednesday at the arsenal in the Ryazan region that holds munitions had been sparked by burning grass. Television footage showed smoke rising high into the skies and frequent blasts could be heard in the area about 250 kilometers (about 155 miles) southeast of Moscow. Regional officials have ordered the evacuation of more than 2,300 people from 10 nearby villages. Six people have been hospitalized with injuries.