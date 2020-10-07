Stange drafted by Red Wings

Stange drafted by Red WingsUpdated
(WQOW) - Eau Claire native Sam Stange has been drafted by the Detroit Red Wings.
Stange, a freshman at the University of Wisconsin, was the 97th overall pick on Wednesday.
The 2019 Wisconsin high school player of the year in both baseball and hockey had to wait a few extra months to hear his name called due to the coronavirus pandemic. The draft was originally scheduled for June.
Stange has been invited to USA Hockey's 2021 National Junior Team Evaluation Camp in Michigan. The camp runs from October 8-13 in Plymouth, Michigan, and will help determine the roster for the U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship later this year.