Stange drafted by Red Wings

(WQOW) - Eau Claire native Sam Stange has been drafted by the Detroit Red Wings.

Stange, a freshman at the University of Wisconsin, was the 97th overall pick on Wednesday.

The 2019 Wisconsin high school player of the year in both baseball and hockey had to wait a few extra months to hear his name called due to the coronavirus pandemic. The draft was originally scheduled for June.

Sam Stange is the latest USHL product to join the @DetroitRedWings! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/mVZmvjtajD — USHL (@USHL) October 7, 2020

Stange has been invited to USA Hockey's 2021 National Junior Team Evaluation Camp in Michigan. The camp runs from October 8-13 in Plymouth, Michigan, and will help determine the roster for the U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship later this year.