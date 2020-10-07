Small meat processors prepare for potential wild game uptick

CADOTT (WQOW) -- With bow deer season underway and gun deer season approaching, most small meat processors are preparing for hunters to bring in their game.

Chuck Wagon Meats in Cadott only accepts venison for processing and co-owner Judy Gilles does expect in an uptick in business.

She thinks they will see more deer this year, not only because more people are turning to hunting as a socially distanced activity, but also because many other processors, that do accept beef and pork, are busy with orders that she said are due to COVID-19 related exposures at larger plants.

"Many small, area processors that generally do venison are not able to this year because they are swamped with beef and pork. This is just a very strange year," Gilles said. "Farmers have been looking for smaller processors who can take their product."

Another issue impeding some smaller processors is cross-contamination, and the amount of deer they might take in a day not outweighing the number of other products they have to process.

"They can't mix the two products," Chuck Wagon Meats other co-owner, Mike Gilles said. "If they have beef to cut or pork, they'd have to cut that in the morning and then switch over to all venison. They don't want those deer hanging in the same cooler."