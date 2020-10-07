Salary-shedding Predators trade Bonino to Wild for Kunin

The Nashville Predators have traded center Nick Bonino to the Minnesota Wild for forward Luke Kunin. The swap on the second day of the NHL draft sent two picks to the Wild and one back to the Predators. The 32-year-old Bonino will carry a $4.1 million salary cap hit in the final season of the four-year, $16.4 million contract he signed with Nashville. Bonino tied for second on the Predators with 18 goals this season in 67 games. Kunin was Minnesota’s first-round draft pick in 2016. He had 15 goals in 63 games for the Wild this season.