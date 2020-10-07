Restaurants get relief with new CARES Act spending, concerned over president calling off new stimulus talks

MIDDLETON (WKOW) - Joel Egan wanted to hang onto evenings like Tuesday as long as possible. It was the type of pleasant weather that kept tables full both on the Mid Town Pub's usual patio and on the sidewalk outside the entrance where new tables that have sat in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The double patio brought me up quite a bit, number-wise, and it's been pretty good because of the weather," Egan said.

Egan said, like many other restaurant and tavern owners, he applied in the spring for federal aid after Congress passed the CARES Act. On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers announced plans to distribute an additional $100 million of CARES Act funding, with about $50 million of which going out in the form of $5,000 grants to businesses most affected by the pandemic, such as restaurants and bars, as well as nail salons and barbershops.

Egan said another round of aid is much-needed for an industry whose businesses have already had to exhaust whatever aid they've been able to receive to date.

"We need them again," Egan said. "It was nice that we had it but we've gone far enough where the monies are gone; the revenues haven't caught up."

Egan said he was discouraged to see an additional round of federal stimulus aid become less imminent with President Donald Trump tweeting Tuesday he told representatives to halt negotiations over a new package until after the November 3 election.

"It's too bad there's an election year because you can't tell me it's no politicking at its best."

Egan added he hoped the president would reconsider his stance because he knew of other tavern owners, particularly those who do not have kitchens for carryout orders or patio dining, whose ability to stay in business hinges on getting as much aid as possible.

"This community needs all that we have," Egan said. "No matter what anybody says."