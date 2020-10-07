Regis tennis rolls to sectional title

BALDWIN (WQOW) - Regis High School captured a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sectional tennis title Wednesday with four first-place finishes in seven events.

The Ramblers earned titles at #3 singles, #4 singles, #2 doubles and #3 doubles and also advanced its top singles player and top doubles team to the state tennis tournament next week.

Regis scored 48 points to win the sectional team title over Amery (28) and Newman (27).

Newman's Becky Larrain won the #1 singles title, while Amery's Hannah Bottolfson won the #2 singles title.

Barron's team of Jada Brunkow and Phoebe Jerome captured the #1 doubles title.

