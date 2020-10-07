Reader’s Digest names Eau Claire a ‘top 25 town about to become more popular’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire was recently named one of the top 25 small towns to become more popular, according to Reader's Digest.

Reader's Digest refers to Eau Claire as one of the nation's hidden gems, noting that more and more people are taking an interest in moving to the city.



The magazine praises Eau Claire's wide open spaces, and a number of unique amenities and attractions.



Visit Eau Claire's interim executive director Benny Anderson said with the city being on the up and up for several years, more people are taking notice of its benefits and wanting to call the city home.



"We're seeing a lot of that right now, especially with the work from home," said Anderson. "You don't have to live in the big city to work in the big city. You can come to a smaller town like Eau Claire and have all of the amenities, none of the traffic, great school districts, great medical care, and not have all of those weights and the price tags that come with it."



To take a look at the Reader's Digest report, click or tap here.