Prescott wins sectional, 2 Regis/Altoona golfers qualify for state

Prescott girls golf sectionals 2020

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - The Prescott High School girls golf team placed four golfers in the top 10 Wednesday to win the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 sectional tournament at Turtleback Golf Course.

The Cardinals carded a team score of 349 to advance to the state tournament next week. Saint Croix Central finished second with a score of 371. Regis/Altoona finished third (384), followed by Ladysmith (415).

Prescott sophomore Ava Salay shot a 10-over par 81 to earn medalist honors.

Ladysmith's Jackie Wallin and Regis/Altoona's Lydia Jensen and Elli Anderson qualified for state as individuals.

Full results can be found here

Nick Tabbert

