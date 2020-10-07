Playoff experience: 3 make MLB debuts in 2020 postseason

Five players in the modern era have made their major league debuts in the postseason, and three of them did it this year. Ryan Weathers pitched for the first time in a big league game Tuesday night when he appeared in relief for the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The other two newcomers to do it in 2020 were Minnesota outfielder Alex Kirilloff and Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan. Considering the lack of minor league games in 2020, it’s pretty remarkable that teams feel comfortable inserting players into the postseason with no recent game experience.