Nebraska prosecutor switches party after Dems criticize him

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska prosecutor who declined to file charges after a white bar owner fatally shot a Black man during protests last spring has switched political parties after Democrats criticized his handling of the case. The state GOP says Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine planned to register as a Republican on Wednesday. The Nebraska Democratic Party passed a resolution last month that said Kleine “perpetuated white supremacy” with his comments about 22-year-old James Scurlock, who was shot and killed by Jake Gardner after they scuffled outside of Gardner’s bar. Kleine declined to file charges against Gardner because he said Gardner acted in self-defense. But a grand jury later did charge Gardner, who killed himself in Oregon last month.